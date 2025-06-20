Telangana Disburses Rythu Bharosa To 62.5 Lakh Farmers

Hyderabad:The state government has disbursed Rs 6,404.7 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme in just four days for ongoing kharif season, benefiting 62.47 lakh farmers owning up to five acres of land each. This accelerated disbursement of money marks a record-breaking effort in the history of farmer welfare schemes in the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the disbursal on June 16 at a special event under the “Rythu Nestham” initiative. As per his commitment to deposit Rs 9,000 crore into farmers’ accounts within nine days, the finance department has been releasing funds on a daily basis. By Thursday evening, the state had credited funds to farmers with holdings of up to five acres.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, in a media statement, said that on Thursday alone, the government released an additional `1,189.43 crore, enabling 4.43 lakh more farmers, covering 19.82 lakh acres, to receive assistance. In total, investment support has now been extended to 1.06 crore acres of cultivable land.

The scheme provides `6,000 per acre for kharif and `6,000 per acre for rabi in two phases, amounting to `12,000 per acre per year to each eligible farmer, helping them meet essential input costs for kharif and rabi seasons.

The breakdown of beneficiaries for ongoing kharif includes 24.22 lakh farmers owning below one acre, 17.02 lakh up to two acres, 10.45 lakh up to three acres, 6.33 lakh up to four acres and 4.43 lakh up to five acres.

The remaining eight lakh farmers, who own more than five acres, will receive their payments in the next five days, ensuring complete coverage within the promised timeline. Tummala said that Rythu Bharosa was being extended to all cultivable land, regardless of acreage, reinforcing the state’s inclusive approach.