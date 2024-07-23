Telangana: Dirty Toilets Lead to Class VI Student’s Drowning in Pond

Karimnagar: A Class VI student on Tuesday drowned in a village tank where he went to relieve himself along with his friends here in Mogilipalem of Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district. It was stated that they went to the tank as the school toilet was not in a useable condition.

The victim was identified as Juvvaji Saikrishna, 12, of Zilla Parishad High School. The village tank was overflowing due to incessant rain and Saikrishna slipped into the waters and drowned.

The principal of the school was absent on the day. School staff informed police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. Later, they shifted it to the government main hospital in Karimnagar for postmortem. Police registered a case based on a complaint by the boy’s father, J. Murali.

Parents accused school authorities of allowing children to go out and for not maintaining the school toilets. They alleged that children went out during school hours because there was no supervision by the authorities.