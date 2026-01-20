Telangana Diaspora Gives Rousing Welcome to Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Rising delegation received a warm reception from members of the Telangana diaspora on their arrival in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Overseas Telangana residents gathered at the Zurich airport to welcome the Chief Minister and his team. Indian Ambassador Mridul Kumar also met Revanth Reddy during a brief courtesy interaction.

The delegation began its Davos visit with a series of meetings with government representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Israel, as well as senior representatives of global companies, including Google and Unilever, apart from firms based in Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

The primary focus of the 2026 Davos visit is to promote the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ roadmap, launched in December 2025. The delegation aims to present the State’s long-term growth vision and investor-friendly ecosystem to global CEOs and industry leaders.