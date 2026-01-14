Telangana DGP Warns of Strict Action Against Character Assassination on Social Media

Hyderabad: Telangana director general of police B. Shivdhar Reddy on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over incidents of character assassination and defamation being carried out on social media platforms.

Recalling his October 1 press conference after assuming charge, the DGP said he had made it clear that strict action would be taken against those operating beyond the limits of the law while using social media.

He said it was the policy of the police department to initiate legal proceedings against anyone indulging in defaming individuals, disturbing public morals or engaging in character assassination under the guise of online activity. Spreading false news, making baseless allegations, circulating fake content and intruding into private lives would not be tolerated, he warned.

At the same time, Shivdhar Reddy clarified that there was no objection to constructive criticism or expression of opinions, as long as they remained within the framework of the law. He cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those who cross permissible limits and misuse social media to spread falsehoods.