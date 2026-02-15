Telangana DGP Urges Underground Maoists to Join Mainstream

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy here on Sunday made a renewed appeal to all top underground Maoist leaders and cadres - including the 15 remaining cadres from Telangana State - to come forward and embrace a peaceful future.

Those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation scheme. The government is committed to ensuring comprehensive support for their reintegration, enabling them to live with freedom, respect, and dignity with their families in their villages or towns.

The Telangana police firmly believe that changing times call for peaceful and constructive solutions. "We urge underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to recognize the evolving circumstances, reunite with their families, and contribute positively to the development and progress of Telangana," he said.

The police department reiterated the appeal made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and called upon all top underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to return to the mainstream of society and lead a peaceful, secure, and dignified life with their families.

Over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have rejoined normal life through the sustained efforts of the Telangana police. All of them have availed the benefits under surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State government.

"Today, they are living safely and happily in their native villages with their families. The positive outcomes of this policy have inspired even underground Maoists from other states to surrender before the police and reintegrate into society. This demonstrates the credibility, compassion, and effectiveness of the rehabilitation initiatives implemented by the Telangana government, he added.