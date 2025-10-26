Telangana DGP Reviews CID, Orders Yearly Crime Focus

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Saturday directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to focus on emerging crime trends and take special preventive measures. He was reviewing the performance of the department with additional DGP Charu Sinha, DIG Narayana Nayak, superintendents of police, and other officers concerned.

Under review was the functioning of the CID’s various wings — the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Centre of Excellence, CCTNS, and Women Safety Wing. DGP Shivadhar Reddy also examined the details of crime trends over the last five years. The DGP discussed the prevailing crime situation and highlighted the need to analyse the causes and patterns of crimes thoroughly.

Shivadhar Reddy suggested that each year, the CID should identify a priority area or crime category as its main focus, and make concerted efforts not only to control it but also to prevent related crimes. He stated that effective analysis and proactive coordination among officers would help improve efficiency at all levels of the department. Detailed examination of crime data — including murders, suicides, thefts, assaults, frauds, and other offences — should be undertaken to identify root causes and formulate control strategies.