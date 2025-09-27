Telangana DGP Launches Job Training Initiative for Released Prisoners

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons department on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited public private partnership (PPP) project at the Prison Agriculture Colony in Cherlapalli, marking yet another milestone in its journey of innovation, social responsibility, and community engagement.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Director-General of Police Dr. Jitender who commended the vision and commitment of Dr. Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, for initiating a unique concept. The innovative idea, conceived as the brainchild of Dr. Jitender, reflects a forward-looking approach towards community engagement and social responsibility.

Dr. Jitender stated that this project will inspire the younger generation, particularly children, to learn about farming. He further added that students and the younger generation will also benefit from this hands-on exposure to agriculture, helping them understand the importance of cultivation and food security.

The PPP project has been thoughtfully designed with facilities such as a yoga centre, adventure zone, mini golf court, and ‘farm-to-plate’ activities.

A special highlight is the farming awareness programmes, aimed at introducing visitors—particularly children and students—to cultivation practices and the importance of agriculture in daily life. By engaging young citizens, the project fosters values of sustainability, respect for nature, and pride in agricultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soumya Mishra said that the Prisons department is committed to going beyond conventional correctional roles by building bridges with society through constructive, people-oriented initiatives

She stated that this project will provide employment and job training to released prisoners as well as open air prison inmates. More than 30 inmates from open air jails will be engaged under this initiative, which will not only give them meaningful wages but also support their families economically.

The PPP project is envisioned to grow into a vibrant learning centre and a source of inspiration. By providing opportunities for inmates to acquire valuable life skills, it will ensure their smooth rehabilitation and reintegration into society, which remains the true motto of correctional services.

With this initiative, the Telangana Prisons department has once again showcased its progressive vision, innovative spirit, and dedication to inclusive societal development under the leadership of Dr. Soumya Mishra.