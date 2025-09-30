Telangana DGP Jitender Retires; Farewell Held at Police Academy

Hyderabad: A grand farewell was organized for outgoing Telangana DGP Jitender at the Telangana Police Academy, where he received a ceremonial guard of honor from the police force.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitender said that strict measures had been taken against cybercrime and narcotics during his tenure, and vacant posts in the police department were filled. He stressed that the police had worked with a humanitarian approach to resolve issues and stood by victims at all times.

Expressing gratitude to the government for the opportunity to serve as DGP, Jitender said, “Over the last 15 months, we ensured peace and security across the state. We launched several initiatives to reduce crime rates and brought recognition to Telangana Police at the national level. We have been relentlessly fighting narcotics and cybercrimes, and conducted extensive investigations into betting mafia operations, making arrests across India. According to the India Justice Report, Telangana ranks first in the country. Technology has been a key factor in crime detection.”

Becoming emotional, Jitender reflected on his personal sacrifices, stating that his professional commitments had kept him away from his family. He recalled the loss of both his parents, particularly remembering his mother with teary eyes during the farewell.

The ceremony was attended by newly appointed DGP Shivadher Reddy and several senior police officials.