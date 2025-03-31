Telangana DGP Forms SIT to Probe Online Betting Apps

In a significant move to crack down on illegal online betting, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate cases related to betting apps. The five-member SIT, operating under the supervision of Director General (DG) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Shikha Goel, has been tasked with studying the online betting ecosystem and submitting a detailed report to the government within 90 days.The SIT will function under the overall guidance of the DG and Additional DG of CID. It comprises M. Ramesh Reddy, Inspector General of Police (Provisions and Logistics), Ch. Sindu Sharma, SP (Intelligence), K. Venkata Lakshmi, SP (CID), S. Chandrakanth, Additional SP (Cyberabad), and M. Shankar, DSP (CID).As per the order issued by the DGP, the SIT may seek assistance from financial experts, law officers, auditors, or forensic specialists as needed, with approval from the DG, CID. The team will not only investigate specific cases but also analyze the larger framework that enables online betting.The SIT's mandate includes evaluating existing legal provisions, identifying regulatory gaps, and suggesting measures to prevent the promotion and advertising of online betting platforms. It will also study the roles of various government agencies, including the IT Department, GST authorities, and multiple central ministries, in regulating online gaming.Furthermore, the SIT will propose policy and regulatory changes for payment systems and financial institutions to detect and block transactions linked to illegal betting. These recommendations will be submitted to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.The committee's findings are expected to shape future legal and policy frameworks aimed at curbing online betting activities in the state.