Telangana DGP Asks Parties to Observe Bandh Peacefully

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy asked various political parties to observe Telangana bandh on Saturday peacefully.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that if any untoward incident or any other illegal activities were carried out in the name of bandh, the police will take strict action. He said that the police will monitor the situation constantly and added that the people should not face problems during bandh and the political parties should act responsibly in this regard.