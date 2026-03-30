Telangana DGP Asks Maoists To Give Up Violence

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Monday once again appealed to Maoist cadre and leaders, who are still underground, to abandon the path of violence, and surrender their weapons to join the democratic mainstream.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Shivadhar Reddy said, “As per the earlier call given by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, all Maoist leaders and cadres who are underground have been asked to return and join the mainstream of public life and live a peaceful and safe life with their family members.”

He said that as a result of the continuous and coordinated efforts of the Telangana police in the last two years, 721 Maoist leaders — four central committee members, 19 from the state committees —had surrendered in the state and returned to mainstream life.

The DGP further said that all of them had been provided with all promised benefits, including financial assistance under the comprehensive rehabilitation scheme implemented by the government. “The surrendered persons are living peacefully and with dignity in their native villages with their families.”

Shivadhar Reddy appealed cadre belonging to Telangana who are working in Maoist structures in other states to surrender. The list includes top Maoists Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi, Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh currently working in Jharkhand, Vartha Shekhar alias Manglu.

The appeal also covered Jayde Ratna Bai alias Sujatha, wife of Ganapathi; Nakka Susheela alias Rela from Hyderabad ; and Rangaboyna Bhagya alias Rupi,

Shivadhar Reddy said that the police had received information that Ganapathi was suffering from various health issues, including age-related health issues. The Telangana government has appealed to him to return to the mainstream of public life and assured that he will be provided with proper medical treatment in Hyderabad on behalf of the state government as soon as he returns, the DGP added.

He also urged the family members, relatives and friends of the cadres to encourage them to join the mainstream of public life. He reiterated that the state police is committed to providing security, respect and all the necessary assistance for a new life to all those who come into contact with the people.

He said, in the changing times, permanent solutions to problems can be found only through peaceful and democratic means, and that people should abandon the path of violence and become partners in the development and peace of the state.