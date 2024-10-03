Telangana: Devi Navaratri Celebrations Begin on Grand Scale

Nizamabad: Devi Navaratri celebrations started with enthusiasm across Nizamabad district, with temples and special pandals decorated for the occasion. Notable places like the Peddamma Temple in Mubaraknagar, Lalitha Devi Temple on Nyalkal Road, and Devi Mandir on Devi Road, along with approximately 50 Devi pandals, are participating in the festivities.

Large idols have been installed in areas including Gouthamnagar, Kotagally, Sirnapally Gadila, and Vinayaknagar Housing Board Colony. On the first day, a large number of devotees visited these temples and pandals, with several youth and women devotees taking up the Devi Matha Deeksha as part of the celebrations. Given the nine-day event, local police have tightened security, installing CCTV cameras at key locations to monitor the festivities.