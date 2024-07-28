Telangana Deputy CM Celebrates Bonalu, Announces Rs 20 Cr Aid

The Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members visited the Lal Darwaja temple and celebrated the Bonalu festivities.After offering prayers, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it is a Telangana culture and tradition to celebrate Bonalu festival to pray to Sri Mahankali Goddess to save us from evil spirits and filth on the city and the families in the city. We have arranged all the facilities on behalf of the government for the success of Bonala festival in Hyderabad city.The government has released Rs 20 crore for Bonala festivals this financial year. The Congress government has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore in the budget of this financial year to lay a solid foundation for the development of Hyderabad city.The Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his family members visited Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered prayers celebrating Bonalu festival.