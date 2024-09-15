Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been invited to the Nobel Peace Summit being held in Mexico from September 18 to 21. The 19th summit will be held Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, where the main item on the agenda will be peace for progress.

"In this 200th celebration, these meetings are being held with the aim of utilizing the collective knowledge of Nobel laureates and world peace advocates. Actions and strategies for solving pressing global problems will be formulated in this summit," Ekaterina Zagladina, President, Permanent Secretariat, World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates said in the invitation to Bhatti.