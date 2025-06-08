Telangana Denies Heat Deaths Despite Reports

Hyderabad: After designating heat as a state-specific disaster this year, the Telangana State Disaster Management Agency has claimed that no heat-related deaths were reported. However, health officials from several districts revealed that no formal investigations were conducted to determine whether any deaths were linked to heat-related causes.

Reports from April indicate that at least 11 people—mostly farmers and daily-wage labourers—died of suspected heatstroke or related complications during the latter half of the month. These cases occurred in districts like Nirmal (four deaths), Karimnagar (two) and one each in Suryapet, Warangal, Adilabad, Mahabubabad, and Nagarkurnool districts. All victims were working outdoors in temperatures exceeding 40°C. Despite this, no government agency has officially acknowledged heat as the cause of death in these cases.

As per Heatwatch India, which tracks heat-related deaths, the number of fatalities in April 2025 rose to 38 from just 12 in April 2024. Even as the state government increased the ex gratia for heatstroke deaths from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh and launched a new Heat Action Plan, none of these deaths were officially recorded as heat-related. Experts argue that the impact of heat on public health is underestimated and poorly documented. They also call for a more comprehensive approach to heat management that goes beyond traditional summer months.

“Heat stress isn’t just about high temperatures—it’s about how people actually experience heat in their daily lives,” said Ruhie Kumar of the Heatwave Action Coalition. “Current heat action plans often overlook the most vulnerable—domestic workers, farmers and labourers—who face prolonged exposure without respite. They also don’t consider rising humidity, cramped and poorly ventilated workspaces and seasonal changes. Heat now extends from mid-February to late October. Plans must operate year-round and be informed by lived experiences. While these plans are a good start, they are not adequately funded or legally binding. That’s why departments like health, labour, disaster management and housing must collaborate and embed heat responses into existing policies,” she said.

Dr Nirupama A.Y., assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), stressed the need for a shift from temperature-based warnings to risk-based heat planning. “Many people think of heat as just external discomfort, but it affects vital organs internally,” she said. “Dehydration, heatstroke and even multi-organ failure can result.

Productivity drops, mental alertness dips, and accidents become more likely in hot weather. Our body tries to cool itself through vasodilation and sweating. But under extreme conditions, the hypothalamus—the body’s thermostat—can fail. The cardiovascular system is strained, and kidneys suffer due to fluid loss.”

She highlighted that chronic exposure, even to moderate heat in humid or poorly ventilated settings, is also dangerous. “People like cooks and factory workers face daily heat stress. Cities trap heat due to concrete and lack of greenery—a phenomenon known as the 'urban heat island effect'. In humid weather, sweating doesn’t cool the body effectively. That’s why rehydration must include water and minerals because sweating depletes essential salts,” she explained.

On identifying heat-related deaths, Dr Nirupama said, “Clinicians look for symptoms like hypotension, seizures and acute kidney injury. However, many deaths are under-reported or classified as strokes or cardiac arrests. Verbal autopsies and seasonal audits can help improve the accuracy of heat mortality data.”

“Confirming heat-related death is a complex process—it’s a diagnosis of exclusion,” said Dr Bhanu Prasad, assistant professor of preventive medicine at NIMS. “We have to rule out infections, strokes and cardiac issues. Without a recorded temperature or clear history of exposure, doctors depend on circumstantial evidence—symptoms, time of death, and weather conditions,” he added.

Dr Prasad also noted that heat-related illnesses can occur even between 35°C and 39°C, especially when humidity is high, ventilation is poor or physical activity is intense. “Under such conditions, sweating becomes ineffective and the body overheats. Groups like outdoor workers, infants, and the elderly are at high risk. Alerts must consider humidity and exposure, not just IMD’s 40°C threshold. Tools like the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) and the Heat Index are more accurate,” he said.

While Telangana’s Heat Action Plan mentions WBGT, it does not account for heat stress below 40°C. Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary for disaster management, said, “The verification process for heat deaths is not complicated. We follow the IMD definition—temperatures exceeding 40°C—as per Government Order 5. So far, we have not received any proposals for ex gratia compensation this summer.”