Telangana DCA seizes ayurvedic medicines with misleading advertisements

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized certain ayurvedic medicines for giving misleading advertisements stating that Picrosol lotion claimed to treat Leucoderma while Aswagandha choornam claimed to treat tuberculosis and Musli capsules claimed to treat chronic fever. Vimcet Plus- DS suspension, an allopathic medicine, claimed to treat chronic fever.

DCA Director-General VB Kamalasan Reddy said these claims were made in contravention of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act-1954. The Act prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases or disorders indicated under the Act.

Reddy said that further investigation would be carried out and action would be taken as per the law against all the offenders. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act-1954.

He said the public could report any suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, through the DCA’s toll-free number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.