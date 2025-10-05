Telangana DCA Issues Public Alert on Coldrif Syrup Batch Linked to Child Deaths

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has issued a “Stop Use Notice” warning the public against the use of Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13), following reports of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the consumption of the product.

According to the DCA, the syrup—manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu—was found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical known to cause serious health complications and fatalities.

The administration has advised the public to immediately discontinue the use of the syrup and report any possession to local Drugs Control Authorities. Citizens can also contact the DCA via the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, available on all working days between 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Officials of the Telangana DCA are coordinating with their Tamil Nadu counterparts to track the distribution of the affected batch. All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors have been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze existing stocks of the product.

Director General Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS, stated that the administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety and prevent further risk.