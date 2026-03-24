Telangana DCA Issues Public Advisory on Semaglutide Formulations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) issued a public advisory advising that Semaglutide formulations shall be used strictly under the prescription and direct medical supervision of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

The public is advised not to self-medicate with these products, particularly considering the increasing demand for these formulations for weight loss and Type-2 Diabetes management.

Further, the public is advised not to procure Semaglutide formulations through unregulated online platforms, unauthorized sellers, or unlicensed channels, as such products may be spurious, substandard, or unsafe, and may pose serious risks to health.

This advisory is issued in the interest of public health and patient safety, the DCA said in a statement here on Tuesday.