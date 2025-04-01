Telangana DCA conducts 65 seizures related to various offences involving medicines

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has been maintaining a vigilant stance and detecting various offences related to spurious drugs, misleading advertisements, quacks, illegal stocking and sale of drugs.

It carried out 65 seizures related to various offences involving medicines apart from drugs that were falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of food products and nutraceuticals in March 2025. During raids, the DCA seized stocks worth Rs.3.03 lakh and detected several substandard drugs circulating in the State.

Of the 65 seizures, one related to spurious drugs racket, while 50 pertained to misleading advertisements and two related to unlicensed medical shops and illegal stocking and sale of drugs. Seven seizures pertained to quacks with unlicensed stocking and sale of drugs.

Two more cases were related to medicines falsely manufactured and sold as nutraceuticals, while three belong to expired drugs, physician’s samples, not of standard quality drugs and improper storage of drugs, said DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy here on Tuesday.

The Drug Control Laboratory reported 15 substandard quality drugs, which include antibiotics, antiulcer drugs, anthelmintic and antiprotozoal drugs, etc. The samples failed in the tests for assay, dissolution, and description, which may render the medicines ineffective in treating diseases.