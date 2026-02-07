Telangana DCA Busts Illegal Sale of Habit-forming Drugs

Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) busted the illegal sale of habitforming drugs, including Tramadol injections, Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets.

Upender Maloth, who operates a medical shop in Maripeda village in Mahabubabad was found selling habit-forming medicines illegally to drug addicts. Records pertaining to habit-forming drugs were seized. In a second case, the DCA detected tampering of drug labels of institutional supply stocks at a medical and general store at Palvancha, Bhadradri–Kothagudem district, and seized the stocks.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities related to medicines, as well as any other suspected manufacturing activities concerning drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas through the DCA's toll-free number 1800-599-6969, from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.