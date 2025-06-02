Telangana Day Celebrated In Srinagar & Leh

Hyderabad: A colourful event celebrating 11th Telangana Statehood Day was held at the Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat in Ladakhi capital Leh on Monday.

A official spokesman in Leh said that the celebration held under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Best India)’ initiative. Besides the Raj Niwas staff, the event was attended by the residents of Telangana serving in the armed forces and other institutions in Ladakh.

“Guests from Telangana, India's youngest state, including K. Sathyanarayan, Sheikh Nanasahib, and D. Kiran from the armed forces, and Sai Supriya, a scientist working at DIHAR-DRDO (Defence Institute of High Altitude Research, a defence laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation) in Leh, spoke on the occasion, highlighting Telangana’s major achivevement, the state's growth as one of the fastest economies in the country, and their experiences of working in Ladakh,” the spokesman said.

He added that a video message of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma was played on the occasion whereas Dr Asif Hussain, OSD to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, presented a detailed presentation on Telangana state, highlighting its decade-long progress and also showcasing its rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks and unique cuisine.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the celebration of ‘Telangana Formation Day', hosted by the Raj Bhawan. Security personnel, students and the people from Telangana living in J&K were special invitees, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said. The event also marked Goa Day, which was celebrated on the 30th May, the spokesman said.

Lt. Governor Sinha extended his felicitations and best wishes to the people of Telangana and Goa on the occasion. He paid homage to the prominent luminaries, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers and great personalities of Telangana and Goa and remembered their significant contribution in nation building, the spokesman said. He quoted Sinha as saying , “The rich cultural heritage, timeless values of the two states have strengthened the nation's unity and integrity”.