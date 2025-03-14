Telangana Dak Adalat on March 28

 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 March 2025 12:00 PM IST

Issues related to staff matters, service matters or court cases will not be considered.

Hyderabad: Telangana postal department will be conducting a Dak Adalat on March 28 to address public grievances related to postal services. The hearing will be conducted virtually by the postmaster general, Hyderabad headquarters region. Residents of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts can submit complaints by March 24.

However, issues related to staff matters, service matters or court cases will not be considered. Complaints should be addressed to R. Satyanarayana, Assistant Director II, Office of the Postmaster General, Hyderabad, with “REGIONAL LEVEL DAK ADALAT” written on the envelope. Applicants must include their mobile number, email ID and address to receive the online meeting link.


