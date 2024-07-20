Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Nabs Cyber Fraudster in Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested a 34 year-old cyber fraudster, who is involved in multiple cases of cybercrimes in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, at Jodhpur, Rajasthan and Karimnagar. Police seized Rs 1.58 lakh from the accused.



The accused identified as Arun Choudhary is a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan and he is working as an Electrician in Garrison Engineer Banar (Military Engineering Services), Jodhpur.The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel said that the accused lured the victim Sai Krishna Goud through Telegram App with profile “Agent Richard oft” to invest in crypto trading. The victim, believing the version of accused, transferred an amount of Rs 1,58,000 to the accused bank account through UPI during April 7, to April 16, 2024. Later the accused deleted his profile from the Telegram App.The CCPS, Karimnagar succeeded in tracing the identity of the accused and arrested him in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and produced him before the Magistrate at Jodhpur and brought him to Karimnagar on Transit Warrant. The accused is being produced before the court Karimnagar for judicial remand.The accused is involved in two more cases in the state of Tamil Nadu. The accused will be taken into police custody for the purpose of further probe and to establish further crime and criminal links.