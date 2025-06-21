Telangana: Cyber Fraud Held for Cheating Techie of Rs 1.6 Cr in Online Trading

Nalgonda: Khammam Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old cyber fraudster for allegedly cheating a software engineer out of Rs 1.6 crore in the name of online trading.

According to a press release, the accused, Nednavath Akhil, was arrested in Nagarkurnool in connection with a case filed by a software engineer from Bonakal in Khammam district.

The accused reportedly contacted the victim over the phone and lured him with promises of doubling his money through online trading. Trusting the claim, the software engineer invested Rs 1.6 crore through a fraudulent link shared by Akhil, only to later realise he had been duped.

Further investigation is underway.