Telangana Cyber Bureau Recovers Rs 1.95 Crore Lost in Illegal Transaction

Hyderabad: Officials from Telangana cyber security bureau (TGCSB) saved Rs 1.95 crore that was transferred by cybercriminals from a businessman's account.

TGCSB officials received a complaint regarding a high-value cyber fraud attempt in Hyderabad. An accounts officer at a company received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number displaying the profile picture of the company’s chairman and managing director. The sender, impersonating the CMD, sought an advance payment of Rs 1.95 crore to a specified account for a new project.

Believing the request to be genuine, the officer transferred the amount. Shortly thereafter, the real CMD received a bank notification about the transfer and immediately enquired with the accounts officer. Upon learning that the transfer was made based on a WhatsApp message, and realising that they had fallen victim to cyber fraud, the company promptly filed a complaint on the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCRP).

Upon receiving the complaint, the portal call centre officers noticed that critical transaction details were missing, which made it difficult to trace the fraud. However, acting swiftly, they contacted the complainant, gathered crucial details and screenshots and coordinated with the bank’s nodal officers. This quick intervention resulted in the recovery of the entire Rs 1.95 crore even before the fraudsters could withdraw the amount.