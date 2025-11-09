Telangana Cyber Bureau Busts ₹95-Crore Cyber Fraud, 81 Held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has conducted a major operation across five states, busting a large cybercrime network. As part of the operation, police arrested 81 individuals involved in various cyber frauds from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Officials revealed that the accused were linked to 754 cybercrime cases registered across the country, with total fraud amounting to ₹95 crore. Among those arrested were 17 agents and seven women. Investigations found that 58 of the accused were mule account holders facilitating fraudulent transactions.

During the raids, police seized 84 mobile phones, 101 SIM cards, 89 bank passbooks, and several cheque books. The bureau has also frozen accounts containing crores of rupees, which will be returned to the victims after verification.