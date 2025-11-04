 Top
Telangana, Cuba Explore Growth Opportunities

Telangana
4 Nov 2025 7:35 PM IST

Minister Sridhar Babu, Cuban envoy discuss joint projects in innovation and culture

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday called for deeper bilateral cooperation and exchange of expertise between Telangana and Cuba to foster innovation, economic growth and cultural ties.

During his meeting with Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, ambassador of Cuba to India, and first secretary Maiky Díaz Pérez at the Secretariat, the minister discussed collaboration in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, AI, agriculture, sports and culture.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana was ready to support Cuban startups through T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub, and explore joint ventures in AI-based diagnostics, pharmaceutical research and public health data management. He invited the Cuban delegation to visit Genome Valley to explore research and technology transfer opportunities.

He also expressed interest in partnering with Cuba to strengthen Telangana’s sports ecosystem by drawing on Cuba’s recognised strengths in boxing and athletics. Ambassador Marsán Aguilera lauded the state’s proactive approach and said Cuba was keen to collaborate with progressive, innovation-driven regions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

