Telangana CS to Hold FAC of Industries, ITE&C departments Until Further Orders

Hyderabad: The State government has informed that the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) departments shall remain with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao until further orders.

A memo in this regard was issued on Friday making partial modification to the recent order related to transfer of IAS officers.

In the order dated February 25, 2026, the government transferred Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce and ITE&C Department and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD), Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS&S), and Rural Sanitation and Drinking Water (RSAD) department

On transfer, N Sridhar was posted as Principal Secretary to Government, ITE&C and Industries and Commerce departments transferring Sanjay Kumar. Sridhar shall continue to hold the FAC post of Principal Secretary to Government (Mines and Geology).