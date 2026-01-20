 Top
Telangana CS Reviews Republic Day Celebrations

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 1:41 PM IST

The Chief Secretary asked each department to be highly cautious and arrangements be made in a befitting manner

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao had a detailed teleconference with all senior defense, police, civil and all related departments on the arrangements to be made for the Republic Day celebrations and At Home at Lok Bhavan.

The Chief Secretary asked each department to be highly cautious and arrangements be made in a befitting manner.


