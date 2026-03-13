Telangana CS Reviews LPG Supplies; Asks Officials to Ensure Timely Delivery

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao here on Friday reviewed LPG stocks, assuring uninterrupted cylinder supply to 1.29 crore consumers

During the meeting with representatives of oil marketing companies and officials of the Civil Supplies Department at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, he reviewed the LPG stock position, supply, and distribution to consumers

He directed strict monitoring to prevent black marketing and ensure timely delivery across Telangana. A detailed discussion was held on LPG supply across the state, storage levels, transportation systems, and future demand.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure that there is no disruption in the distribution of LPG cylinders to domestic consumers. He instructed authorities to conduct daily monitoring, prevent black marketing, and ensure police vigilance at distributorships and agencies.

Officials informed that the State currently has 1.29 crore domestic LPG connections and that adequate stocks are available to meet the present demand.

They also stated that LPG cylinders are being supplied as required to hospitals and government hostels. Representatives of the oil companies and department officials assured that there is no need for concern regarding LPG supply to domestic consumers.

Officials said that 810 LPG distributorship centres are currently supplying cylinders across the state. The Chief Secretary directed oil marketing companies to ensure timely delivery to consumers and advised better coordination with concerned departments to maintain regular supply in both rural and urban areas.

Representatives of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), State Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, and other senior officials attended the meeting.