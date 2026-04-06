Telangana CS Promises Crackdown on Illegal Cow Slaughter

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said Telangana chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao had responded positively to its demands and assured strict enforcement of cow protection laws across the state.

A delegation led by state leaders Pagudakula Balaswami, Ramesh and Subhash Chandar, along with religious saints Durgananda, Sarveshwara Shivayogi Ambika and Ranganath, met Rao at the state secretariat. They submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting the cow’s sacred status in Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma, the rural economy and agriculture.

The leaders voiced concern over rising incidents of illegal cow transport, slaughter and meat trade, urging immediate government action. Their demands included a special task force to check illegal transport, intensified checks at borders and highways, crackdowns on unauthorised slaughterhouses, harsher penalties for offenders, support for goshalas through infrastructure and funding, and stronger coordination among police, revenue and animal husbandry departments.

Describing cow protection as a national responsibility beyond religion, encompassing culture, economy, environment and farming, the VHP called for unwavering government action against violators. Balaswami said the chief secretary had assured them that cow slaughter prohibition laws would be enforced rigorously.