Telangana CS Holds Preparedness Meeting on Census 2027

Telangana
3 March 2026 11:58 AM IST

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of census, historical background, evolution and more so the care has to be taken while enumeration

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao participating in a meeting with all District Collectors and Principal Census Officers on preparedness for Census 2027 in Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday had a detailed meeting with all District Collectors and Principal Census Officers on preparedness for Census 2027 in Secretariat.

He emphasized the importance of census, historical background, evolution and more so the care has to be taken while enumeration. How technology is being used extensively this time was also explained during the meeting. Director State Census Operations, Senior Secretaries and Municipal Commissioners, Census Officers attended the meeting.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Census-2027 district collectors preparedness 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

