Telangana CS Holds Preparedness Meeting on Census 2027

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday had a detailed meeting with all District Collectors and Principal Census Officers on preparedness for Census 2027 in Secretariat.

He emphasized the importance of census, historical background, evolution and more so the care has to be taken while enumeration. How technology is being used extensively this time was also explained during the meeting. Director State Census Operations, Senior Secretaries and Municipal Commissioners, Census Officers attended the meeting.