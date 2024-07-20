Telangana CS holds meeting with officials in view of budget session from July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari here on Saturday conducted a meeting with senior officials in connection with the budget session commencing from July 23.



She asked officials to send replies to all the questions raised by the legislators with full information and promptly. She said that senior officials should be present during the budget session so as to ensure that there is no communication gap.

Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao informed that the annual State budget will be presented on July 25. There will be discussion on demands of various departments on the subsequent days. He wanted the officials to ensure that the note on demand and outcome budget should be kept ready well in time so that the members will have sufficient time to go through it and raise matters for discussion.

Principal Secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Navin Mittal, Sailaja Ramaiyyar, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Secretaries M Raghunandan Rao, Buddha Prakash Jyothi, V Karuna, Lokesh Kumar, CIPR Hanumantha Rao and other officials attended the meeting.