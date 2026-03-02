Telangana CS Asks Officials to Attend Collectors Conference with Relevant Information

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold Collectors Conference on Tuesday from 9.30 am to 6 pm, at Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat here.

In a memo issued on Monday, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao asked all the District Collectors to attend the conference along with the relevant information.

“All the District Collectors are permitted to leave the headquarters to attend the above conference. The Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) and Additional Collectors, Revenue will attend to the current duties of the Collector, during their absence from headquarters on duty,” he said.

He also asked the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Special Secretaries to the Government to make it convenient to attend the combined session on Tuesday from 1.45 pm to 6 pm (Other than specifically requested to attend census meeting).