Telangana CS Asks Officials to Accord Priority to Sanitation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao here on Wednesday asked officials to accord top priority to sanitation in Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations.

At a review meeting held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, as per the directions of the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Chief Secretary examined sanitation measures, garbage collection systems and public health safeguard mechanism.

He instructed officials to update all data on a real-time dashboard and warned that negligence will not be tolerated. GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan informed that 4,500 swachh autos were engaged in door-to-door collection, supported by 2,650 SHG groups with 18,557 sanitation workers.

Around 7,800 tonnes of garbage is collected daily in the city. The Chief Secretary asked officials to lay special focus on dry and wet waste segregation, plastic waste control, STP maintenance, advance drainage cleaning ahead of monsoon and strengthened monitoring with periodic reports.