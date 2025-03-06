Telangana: Crucial Cabinet Meeting

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will chair a cabinet meeting that will discuss crucial policy decisions at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

The agenda includes implementing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education and employment and extending a similar percentage to local body elections.

A significant topic for discussion is the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) to ensure the equitable distribution of reservations among SC sub-castes in education and employment.

The cabinet is expected to take a decision on introducing draft bills on BC reservations and SC sub-categorisation in the Legislative Assembly during the budget session or convening a special session prior to the budget session. A decision on the session’s commencement would also be taken during the cabinet meeting.

It is also expected to approve new schemes towards financial empowerment of women self-help groups (SHGs). The state government’s recent initiatives include allocation of petrol pumps to SHGs, financial support for purchasing buses and leasing them to TGRTC and the allotment of 4,000 one-megawatt solar plants to SHGs across the state. Additionally, the cabinet is likely to approve the 'Indira Mahila Shakti Policy-2025', which aims to extend various welfare schemes to women SHGs.

Another key issue on the agenda is the constitution of the Yadagirigutta temple trust board, on the lines of the TTD Board. To facilitate this, there is a need to amend the Endowments Act. The cabinet is expected to take a decision on these legislative changes.

Furthermore, it will discuss issue of new ration cards and distribution of 'sanna biyyam' (fine-quality rice) to PDS beneficiaries, tentatively on Ugadi.