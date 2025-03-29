Telangana crime briefs | Govt. employee loses Rs 8.5L in ‘Digital Arrest’

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old government employee lost Rs 8.5 lakh to a digital arrest scam. The victim received a call from an unknown individual posing as a TRAI official, who accused him of sharing morphed nude images of women from his mobile number. The caller falsely claimed that an FIR had been registered and investigation was on.

Soon after, the fraudster made a video call dressed as a police officer in uniform. He started pressuring the victim to share his Aadhaar card details and later claimed the victim was linked to a criminal. The fraudster warned the victim that he was digitally arrested and claimed that he would face imprisonment if he told anyone of it.

For the next four days, the fraudsters subjected the victim to intense psychological manipulation after sending him false documents.

Fearing legal consequences, the victim transferred `8.5 lakh to the fraudsters, only to later realise he had been scammed. The Hyderabad cybercrime police have urged citizens to stay vigilant against such frauds. They advised people not to answer calls from unknown numbers and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station immediately.





Daily-wage worker gets life imprisonment for killing woman

HYDERABAD: The Mahbubnagar court on Friday sentenced Ch. Venkatanna, 42, a daily-wage worker from Dharur, to life in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 penalty for setting a woman ablaze.

Venkatanna was accused of killing M. Bisamma, 40, also from Dharur.

On December 15, 2016, Dharur police registered cases against Venkatanna for entering Bisamma's house and threatening her. Later, he set her ablaze. She succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Jogulamba Gadwal SP T. Srinivasa Rao on Friday appreciated the investigation officer and his team for getting a conviction in the case.

45-year-old man given lifer for killing wife

HYDERABAD: Judge Pavani of the VI Additional District Judge Court at Kukatpally on Friday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for cruelty against his wife and abetment to suicide.

Miyapur court duty officer (CDO) Raghavendra identified the convict as Chella Nageshwar. According to the family of the victim Sushmitha, the accused used to torture her physically and mentally. Following this, she attempted to die by suicide and sustained serious injuries.

After the incident came to light, her family lodged a complaint with the Miyapur police. They later took her to Nalgonda, where they lived, where Sushmitha succumbed.

A case was registered in Nalgonda, and the case was transferred to the Miyapur police station.

Considering testimonies of eight witnesses and evidence submitted by the plice, Judge Pavani sentenced Nageshwar to life imprisonment.





21-year-old arrested for assaulting minor

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor near Musheerabad. The incident occurred on Tuesday and a case was registered on Wednesday. Narayanguda inspector U. Chandra Shekar said the accused and the minor were familiar with each other. On Tuesday, the duo went to a hotel, where the accused assaulted the victim. When the victim's parents learnt of it, they lodged a complaint with the police, who arrested him.





IT employee attacked by brother-in-law

Hyderabad: An IT employee, 30-year-old Kiran Rahore, was stabbed by his brother-in-law Mukesh Naik in Rahmathnagar during a drinking bout, to take revenge for harassing his sister.

According to SI Sainath Reddy, the quarrel stemmed from marital issues between Rathore, a Khammam native, and his wife who is Naik’s sister. Naik, a stock broker in Mumbai, came to the city two days ago to visit his sister.

The victim and the accused were drinking together when Naik apparently brought up previous instances of harassment of his sister and stabbed Rathore. The victim was taken to Gandhi Hospital where he is in a stable condition. Naik was arrested by Madhuranagar police under charges of attempted murder.





Husband, mom get jail in dowry death

Hyderabad: The III Additional District Judge Court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced Kalimera Anand Kumar to life imprisonment and his mother to Bharatamma to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for harassing his wife to bring additional dowry and causing her death.

Police said Kumar had been harassing his wife for additional dowry since the day after their wedding. He physically assaulted her repeatedly and the harassment eventually led to her death. After this, a case had been registered on the accused and his mother at Chaitanyapuri police station in 2017. Additional public prosecutor D. Raghu presented the arguments in this case.

Raids expose 12 quacks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) filed against 12 fake doctors in Hyderabad and two in Achampet under the National Medical Commission Act and the TMPR Act.

Five cases were registered against individuals running unauthorised clinics in Miyapur, Jeedimetla (4 cases), KPHB Colony (one), Meerpet and Achampet (two cases each). These unqualified practitioners have been found prescribing unscientific treatments like antibiotics, steroids, and painkiller injections without proper medical assessment, posing significant threats to public health.

Council chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar said that strict legal action will be taken against anyone providing medical treatments beyond their scope of practice. TGMC’s vice chairman Dr G. Srinivas reiterated the council's stance of taking stringent measures against any practitioner found violating the prescribed medical guidelines.





18.5 tolas gold stolen from locked house in Old Alwal

Hyderabad: The Alwal police on Friday registered a case after an unidentified person who broke into a house and decamped with 18.5 tolas of gold in Old Alwal on the intervening night of March 27-28. Alwal detective inspector that according to the complaint of Pallavi, she had gone to her mother’s house in Warasiguda when the theft took place. On Friday, her neighbours informed her about the theft.

Cyberabad police open applications for loudspeaker licences

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has issued a notification calling for applications regarding the grant of licence to use/supply loudspeakers, in view of the forthcoming festivals. The applications would be processed online on www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.





Youth held for firing air pistol, stunts in Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on the road and firing an air pistol in the air, near Banjara Hills Road No.1. Banjara Hills inspector K.M. Raghavendra said the accused, Faizan, a resident of Sanathnagar, had shot a video of the act for his Instagram channel.

After the video was uploaded, a netizen came across it and reached out to the Banjara Hills police. the Banjara Hills police registered a case under the Arms Act who was tracked down and taken into custody.

“We have seized the air pistol and his jeep. Notices have already been served to him,” the inspector said.





Man held for murder of woman under Erragadda flyover

Hyderabad: The Sanathnagar police arrested one Kommaraju Kanakaraju of Jangaon district for the alleged murder of an unidentified woman under the Erragadda flyover. One Shaik Nayeem had informed the police about the body of the woman on March 26.

During investigations, the Sanathnagar police learned that victim was seen with Kanakaraju. They had sex and he allegedly killed the victim. Police arrested Kanakaraju at a bus stop in Balanagar. He claimed he had tried to stop the victim from screaming and attacked her.





Chain snatcher held, aides flee

Hyderabad: Humayunnagar police arrested Laxman Rathod while attempting to sell three stolen gold chains weighing approximately 3.5 tolas. His associates Shameer and Akram were absconding. Police said the trio targeted elderly passengers on buses. While Shameer and Akram used to distract the victim’s attention, Rathod would snatch the gold chain. DI Balakrishna said Rathod faced similar cases with the Humayunnagar and Sultan Bazaar police. Police were acting on a complaint by Mummidi Mohan Reddy of Nalgonda district, whose gold chainm the trio stole at the Mehdipatnam bus stop.





90-year-old woman undergoes kidney stone surgery at RIMS

Hyderabad: A 90-year-old woman successfully underwent a kidney stone removal procedure at the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Adilabad on Friday.

Ankath Pintubai from Jainath mandal was admitted to the hospital by her family after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Doctors identified kidney stones as the cause of her pain. RIMS doctors stated that she is currently recovering.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha congratulated the RIMS doctors and saving the elderly woman’s life.



