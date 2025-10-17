Telangana Cricket Association Elects New Governing and Apex Councils for 2025–2028 Term

Hyderabad: BJP vice-president and party Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna will lead the governing council of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) as chairperson, supported by co-chair and former association president Y. Laxminarayana, and vice-chairman Nune Balraj.

The association on Friday unveiled its governing council and apex council for 2025–28, the team including administrators, former players, and professionals. The footprint also expanded to all 32 districts of the state except Hyderabad.

Leading the managing committee, former MP B.B. Patil has been elected TCA president and Dharam Guruva Reddy general secretary. Key office-bearers include Dr P. Vijay Chander Reddy as vice-president, Dr Teegala Harinath Reddy as treasurer, and Praveen Admala as joint secretary.

The board of patrons includes Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Chevella BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, and irrigation expert Vedire Sriram, while the advisory board includes former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, I. Gopal Sharma, Justice B.S. Reddy (retired), former cricketer Saad Bin Jung, and Justice C.V. Ramulu (retired).

The managing committee also includes former players like Col. A. Pragathi Kumar, Baddam Mahipal Reddy, Amber Abbas from men’s cricket, and P. Jhansi Laxmi representing women’s cricket.

Other governing council members are C.L. Rajam, Malka Komuraiah, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, G. Srinivas, G. Premender Reddy, T. Amarnath Reddy, P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Dr M. Ram Reddy, Dokur Pavan Kumar, B. Radhika Devi, and Dr Praveen Paladugu.