Telangana: CPM’s Raghavulu Demands Extension of Crop Loan Waiver to All Farmers

Warangal: The crop loan waiver should be applicable to all farmers, demanded CPM state politburo member B.V. Raghavulu. He said there are many defects in the guidelines pertaining to farm loan waiver.

“How can the government forget tenant farmers and Rythu Mithra groups? Loan waiver should be extended to them too. The government should not delete their names by finding lame excuses,” he said.

Even though some farmers do not have passbooks, they have their names in the pahani records and the government must consider such farmers, he said. In the undivided Warangal district area, thousands of tribal farmers, especially in the Mulugu and Eturnagaram areas, did not have passbooks, Raghavulu pointed out.

On the local bodies elections, the CPM leader said that they should be held only after conducting a population and caste census. “There is a dispute regarding how much percentage should be allocated to the BC community. That is why the government must conduct a caste census immediately,” Raghavulu said.

Officials had given pattas to some ex-servicemen, government offices, freedom fighters and some reporters in the catchment areas of Bandha cheruvu. But officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are trying to remove temporary houses, citing a court order which is not justifiable, he added.