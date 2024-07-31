Telangana: CPI Accuses BRS, Congress of Failing Poor on 2BHK Promise

Warangal: CPI state executive member T. Srinivas Rao said that the shelter-less poor families, who had been waiting for the past several years in anticipation that the governments would distribute either double-bedroom (2BHK) houses or allot plots, were deeply disappointed that the previous BRS government betrayed them during its ten-year regime and the present Congress government was buying time to address the issue.

Rao and other party leaders participated in a dharna in front of the collectorate in Hanamkonda on Wednesday to express their solidarity with the protestors.

He said that thousands of families were still living without proper housing across the county even after 75 years of Independence because of the failure of the central and state governments to fulfill their promises. The BRS government betrayed the people of Telangana by not distributing the 2BHK houses for 10 years. The current Congress government must take the initiative to distribute the house pattas and plots to the poor families without further delay, he demanded.

CPI leaders Bikshapati, Srinivas, Ashok, Stalin, Yellash, Ramulu, Lakshman, Santosh, Sarangapani, Raju, Ravi, Odelu, Narsaiah, Venkatesh, Venkataramana, Sambaiah, Sudarshan, Shankar and Purnachander were present.