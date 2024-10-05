Telangana cops on high alert after Maoist encounter in Chhattisgarh

Police in Komaram Bheem and Mancherial districts are sharing information about Maoist activities with their counterparts in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Surveillance has been stepped up at ferry points along the Pranahitha and Godavari rivers, as injured Maoists, if any, may attempt to enter Telangana for shelter.

With police and Central forces intensifying combing operations in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, Maoists may seek alternative shelters. Chennur police are closely monitoring the movement of unknown individuals crossing the Pranahitha River at Gudem in Maharashtra, within the Chennur Assembly constituency in Mancherial district, and at Thummidihatti in Kautala, part of the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency. Maoist activities have long ceased in Adilabad district.

A robust communications and road network in tribal areas has enabled police to develop an informant network in interior villages. Not long ago, Mangi of Tiryani mandal was a Maoist stronghold due to poor road connectivity. However, road infrastructure has now improved in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The Ramagundam police commissionerate has used drones in the past to maintain surveillance along the Pranahitha and Godavari rivers. A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "It’s a tough time for the Maoists, and it’s not easy for them to sneak into Telangana now. The police are maintaining close surveillance along the borders with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra." He added that current Maoist activities are largely confined to the state borders in Khammam district.



