Telangana cops build house for blind man





The construction was done under the supervision of sub-inspector G Sathish in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district.The blind person, Mandula Naganna (45), is a resident of Pedda Nagaram village. He looked after his aged mother Bakkamma (65) in the old house that was in dilapidated condition. For the family upkeep, he was collecting alms from the public by singing songs at the Thorrur, Mahabubabad and Khammam bus stands. SI Sathish took pity on him. He along with his staff inspected the condition of the house and decided to help the two with a new house.Sathish told Deccan Chronicle, “Even though Naganna was blind, he was looking after his aged mother by singing songs in the streets and picking the small sums that the public offered him. We shifted the son and mother from the dilapidated house to another accommodation in the village and started raising funds for a new house for them. We put in some money from our pockets too.”SP Ramnath Kekan extended his help by donating some money. “We collected around Rs 1.5 lakh, a new house was constructed within a month and a half. In a house warming ceremony on Sunday, the newly constructed house was handed over to Naganna by SP Ramnath Kekan,” SI Sathish added.