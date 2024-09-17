Telangana: Cops Arrest 2 Men, Recover 8 Stolen Bikes

Hyderabad: The west zone task force along with the SR Nagar police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing vehicles and recovered eight bikes from their possession.

The accused, private company employee Palla Dharma Teja alias Sunny and car driver Sirivella Gurappa alias Sampath, from Proddatur, Kadapa district, were wanted by the Banjara Hills, Madhuranagar, Kacheguda, Domalguda and SR Nagar police. They also face three cases in Kadapa district.

Task force DCP Y.V. Sudheendra said that Dharma was released from jail in the first week of August after which he met Gurappa and allegedly started stealing two-wheelers.