Telangana Cop Uses Minute Detail To Crack Crime Cases

Hyderabad:Every clue mattered; be it a broken bangle, a faint blood stain on a wall, or a completely burnt body with only skeletal remains, all in multiple cases substantiated for life sentences.

For Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) inspector J. Upendhar, who has been honoured with the Kendriya Griha Mantri Dakshata Padak 2025, such tiny details shed light on the mystery leading to detection followed by 14 convictions.



According to a 2002 batch officer, one of his most remarkable cases was the 2013 Chevella double murder case, which involved a 100 per cent charred body with no visible clues at the crime scene.

"With nothing more than forensic instinct to rely on, I summoned a sniffer dog that picked up the scent of a blood-stained slipper lying near the burnt remains. However, when the identification turned out challenging, I used my knowledge in forensic science and got facial imposition done,” the award-winning cop said.

“Analysis gave us a way to identify the deceased where the teams started working on missing complaints. We found a missing complaint was filed in the Moinabad police station and the superimposed faces matched with the deceased woman and her daughter," he said.

The motive behind was to eliminate the accused man in the affair with the deceased woman killed here and the daughter.

Upendhar says his training shaped his investigative approach. “Reading earlier judgments always helps them tell you what stands, what collapses, and prepares you to answer the defence counsel's questions as they'll be waiting with an eagle eye."

The officer claims that he makes sure that he attends every crime spot and works on the clues, specifically from the spot. He also tries to be present during postmortem analysis which unveils a different subject for a cop yet detailed.



Another case that was highlighted in the official recognition is the accidental death turned murder is Talakondapally in 2020.

Explaining further about the case, the officer said, "A photographer husband filed a complaint that his wife died after accidentally falling due to a stroke but the postmortem analysis revealed otherwise. There were contusions and abrasions in the head showing blood hemorrhage and the case took a turn. When I analysed the crime spot again, there were blood stains on the wall which we scraped and sent to forensic analysis."

There was a match, and the husband was charged with murder and dowry death.

Upendhar also worked on the Dharoor deputy sarpanch murder case, where political rivalry led to a pre-planned attack. For this case, Upendhar pieced together call-data patterns, suspects questioning and location mapping to establish motive and sequence. The case also led to the conviction of four accused in the case with life imprisonment.The inspector secured convictions in 14 criminal cases while nine resulted in life imprisonment, including several homicide cases cracked through forensic analysis, scene reconstruction and scientific interrogation.