Telangana: Cop Steals Gun, Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old constable, who reportedly lost money investing in betting apps, died by suicide after stealing a weapon from the police station storeroom at Mahbubsagar lake in Sangareddy on Monday. The deceased, identified as Kothari Sandeep, was recently selected as a constable and was serving at the I-Town police station in Sangareddy town.

Following the incident, Sangareddy SP Paritosh Pankaj ordered an inquiry into the negligence that allowed a weapon to go missing from the police station and directed action against the sub-inspector, inspector and DSP for negligence. The type of weapon was not disclosed.

Native of Kohir village in Sangareddy district, Sandeep had earlier worked at a post office. He reportedly faced financial distress after losing money through online betting apps and was also suspected of financial irregularities during his stint at the postal department.

Around 11.30 am on Monday, Sandeep reached the police station and remained there until about 1.30 pm. He then managed to steal a weapon kept in the station’s storeroom before leaving the premises. Later, he went to Mahbubsagar lake, where he died by suicide.

Locals nearby found Sandeep lying in a pool of blood. They informed the Sangareddy police.