Telangana: Cop serve notices to KTR's brother-in-law asking to appear for questioning

Hyderabad: The BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao was supposed to be shifted to Villa No 40 which belongs to his brother-in-law Pakala Rajendra Prasad at Orian Villas gated community located at Raidurgam near Gachibowli. The premises is also set to be the office cum residence of KT Rama Rao.

However, just days before KT Rama Rao shifted to the villa at Raidurgam, the Excise and law and order police conducted a search operation on the villa following the illegal liquor party that was held at the farmhouse of Rajendra Prasad at Janwada.

A day after the police conducted searches, the Mokila police, who registered cases, served a notice to Rajendra Prasad under section 35 (3) BNSS. In the notice, Mokila Inspector B Veera Babu asked Rajendra Prasad to appear before the police at 11 am on October 28 for questioning.

The Police also asked one of the accused in the case Rajendra Prasad, brother-in-law of K T Rama Rao not to indulge in any influence of witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. Police also asked Rajendra Prasad to not commit further offence or make threats to any person.

The Mokila police asked Rajendra Prasad to join the investigation and to submit proper evidence in the form of documents and relevant information. They also warned that they would initiate action if he failed to comply with the rules as part of the investigation.

Following the case, the Mokila police have recorded statements of farmhouse staff and others for evidence that the liquor party was held at the farmhouse. The Excise officials also registered cases under the Excise Act based on the evidence collected.