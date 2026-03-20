Telangana: Congress To Set Up District-Level Panels For First Time

Adilabad: The Congress has decided to constitute district-level political affairs committees for the first time to strengthen organisational coordination and decision-making.

Party sources said each committee will have around 10 members, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former legislators and representatives of frontal organisations.

The composition will include the DCC president, municipal chairperson, heads of Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, Sevadal, and representatives of SC, ST, OBC and minority wings, along with members of the state political affairs committee.

The committees have been mandated to meet once a month to discuss issues based on agendas set by the TPCC and submit reports to TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The move follows directions from the AICC as part of efforts to strengthen district units and improve coordination across organisational levels. Sources said priority is being given to leaders from frontal organisations in the new structure, continuing recent changes in the party’s organisational setup.

The AICC has also revised the selection process of DCC presidents, assigning greater responsibility to district units in forming mandal, block and village-level committees.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan is overseeing the formation of the committees. A senior party leader said the initiative is aimed at ensuring collective decision-making and improved functioning at the district level.

The restructuring is intended to strengthen the party’s grassroots organisation and coordination mechanisms.