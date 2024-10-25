Telangana: Congress to Reward Social Media Warriors for Fighting Oppn’s Fake News

HYDERABAD: Observing that social media had helped the Congress reach out to the masses, Supriya Shrinate, AICC social media and digital platforms chairperson, asked party leaders and workers to use the platforms effectively to strengthen the connection between the party and the public.



Addressing a workshop of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) social media convenors at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, she shared her experiences at countering fake news and urged the social media team to voice the truth whenever they encounter misinformation.

Shrinate announced that party members who have contributed to the party’s success will be rewarded with appropriate recognition and positions.



She praised the governance of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and encouraged the social media team to amplify the Congress’s message at all levels.





IT consultants demonstrated advanced tools like Spear On and INC Cloud applications. TPCC social media chairman Manne Satish Kumar provided a detailed briefing on social media operations and the latest technologies being employed by the cell. He also distributed digital smart cards offering health insurance and other welfare benefits to social media coordinators and warriors.

The workshop was held to empower party’s social media coordinators to effectively counter false propaganda of the Opposition against the Congress government. The meeting focused on strategic approaches to tackling misinformation and ensuring the spread of truthful information to the public.



District-level coordinators discussed the welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by the Congress government within ten months of coming to power in Telangana. They stressed the importance of ensuring that the public remains informed about the government's efforts and doesn't fall prey to opposition misinformation.



TPCC social media chairman Manne Satish Kumar emphasised the importance of staying ahead in the digital battle against misinformation and presented a demonstration of the repository of political content maintained by the TPCC team.





