Telangana: Congress Tightens Eligibility Rules for DCC Chief Posts

Hyderabad: The Congress high command has issued a fresh set of strict guidelines to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) for appointing new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

As per the directions issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday, only leaders who have worked continuously in the party for a minimum of five years with proven discipline and commitment will be considered. The AICC made it clear that incumbent DCC presidents will not be reappointed and close relatives of ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs will also be ineligible.

Following the instructions from the high command, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud held a virtual meeting with DCC presidents on Tuesday to communicate the new guidelines related to party discipline, organisational strengthening and implementation of ongoing programmes.

The meeting, convened under the direction of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and organisation in-charge K.C. Venugopal, instructed that all appointments and organisational activities must strictly conform to AICC norms.

Meenakshi Natarajan and Mahesh Kumar Goud warned that those who fail to meet the prescribed criteria will be disqualified by the AICC observers overseeing the selection process. They reiterated that priority in the upcoming appointments will be given to leaders belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Minorities and women to ensure greater inclusivity in district-level leadership.

The AICC leaders also instructed that no local leader should hold private discussions with AICC observers and that all meetings should be conducted only in party offices or public venues accessible to all members. Further, they directed DCC units to actively participate in the AICC’s ongoing “vote theft” awareness campaign by collecting at least 100 signatures from each village to strengthen the party’s outreach and voter confidence across Telangana.