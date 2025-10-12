Telangana Congress Plans to Rebuild Party at District Level

Warangal: The selection process for new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents will prioritise transparency, commitment, and competence to ensure that only deserving individuals with the support of party workers are chosen for key positions, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, Navjyothi Patnaik.

Patnaik, along with Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, attended a meeting with party workers and later addressed a press conference at the Congress office in Hanamkonda.

He said the Indian National Congress (INC) has launched a major party restructuring initiative, Sanghatan Shreyan Abhiyan, aimed at strengthening its base, beginning with the appointment of new DCC presidents.

Patnaik explained that the drive is the first step toward rebuilding the party, with the goal of democratising leadership and ensuring power is not confined to a select few. The Congress aims to empower leaders from all sections of society, including SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and youth.

As part of the selection process, constituency-level meetings will be held across Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. The process will involve consulting a broad spectrum of people, including party workers, former office-bearers, current public representatives, civil society members, and senior leaders.

Patnaik urged every Congress worker and citizen to suggest leaders who embody humility, foresight, and dedication to public service, stressing that their input is crucial to the party’s revival.

District observers Durgam Bhaskar, Masood, and Renuka; coordinator Adarsh Jaiswal; TPCC general secretaries B. Prabhakar Reddy and E. V. Srinivas Rao; women’s wing president Banka Sarala; and floor leader T. Venkateshwarlu were among those present.